Renasant Bank Takes $313,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 534,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $362.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $363.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

