Rentberry Price Up 111.3% This Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. Rentberry has a total market cap of $684,609.55 and approximately $14,902.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 111.3% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.08 or 0.00648756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00066240 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025126 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00035457 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

