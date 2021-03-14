Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 9,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total value of $1,732,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,064,461. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,546,059. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Shares of RGEN opened at $194.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.44, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 12.13. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

