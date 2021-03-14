Research Analysts Set Expectations for Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren forecasts that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HARP. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HARP opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 230,240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $8,773,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $14,136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,550 shares of company stock worth $22,244,936 in the last quarter. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

