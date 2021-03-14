Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Retail Properties of America from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter worth about $33,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Retail Properties of America by 725.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 216,046 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 18.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

