Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RNMBY shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY remained flat at $$20.82 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.29.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

