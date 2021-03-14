Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Iridium Communications worth $13,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

IRDM opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.85. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,000,043.84. Insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock worth $17,588,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

