Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 377,004 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 13.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.97 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

