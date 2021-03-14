Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 44,833 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Avantor worth $14,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avantor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVTR opened at $28.34 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $1,654,197.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,268.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,748 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,784 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

