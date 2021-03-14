Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,239 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.43 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

