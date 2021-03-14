Rhumbline Advisers Sells 70,394 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 581,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 70,394 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Resources worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,220 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,789. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.52. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.