ROAD Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, ROAD has traded up 1,022.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $487,800.58 and approximately $101,796.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.23 or 0.00445506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00090973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00067065 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00510034 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00011267 BTC.

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

