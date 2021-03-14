Roth Capital Trims Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Target Price to $97.00

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its price target reduced by Roth Capital from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.45.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

DQ opened at $94.22 on Wednesday. Daqo New Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $130.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.