Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target to GBX 3,600

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,450 ($45.07) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 3,342 ($43.66) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,573.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,412.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 80.72. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,840 ($50.17).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a GBX 11.11 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

In other news, insider Alison Platt acquired 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,290 ($42.98) per share, with a total value of £19,838.70 ($25,919.39).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.