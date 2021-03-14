Ruff Price Reaches $0.0206 on Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 24% against the US dollar. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $20.16 million and approximately $14.80 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00048247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00639459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00024882 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

