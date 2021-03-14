Ruler Protocol (RULER) Price Hits $259.05 on Exchanges

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $968,605.30 and $277,834.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $259.05 or 0.00432492 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 47.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00446218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00061353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00092942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00067635 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.55 or 0.00510118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011338 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol.

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

