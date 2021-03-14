Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 832.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 275,258 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.80.

IVR opened at $3.84 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.