Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,339 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STRO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 646.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,815.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 74.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.20. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -260.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,292.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.