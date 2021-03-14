Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 257.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after purchasing an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,172,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $321.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.43.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total transaction of $484,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,240,453.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 91,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.04, for a total transaction of $21,048,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,443,683.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

