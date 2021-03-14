Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $952,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,227,000 after acquiring an additional 361,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,379,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 169,615 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 612,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 305,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WGO stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 277,299 shares of company stock worth $17,516,109. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WGO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

