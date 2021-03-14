Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Athenex worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Athenex by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athenex by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Athenex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares in the company, valued at $645,831.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Athenex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. Research analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw lowered their target price on shares of Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

