Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Alector worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alector by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Alector stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.31. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,444.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,658 shares of company stock worth $1,781,627. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

