Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 56,622 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Quotient Technology worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Quotient Technology by 409.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 22,641 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the third quarter worth about $81,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 623.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 93,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,865.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,517,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,086,177.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QUOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

