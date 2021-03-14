Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Down 68.4% in February

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the February 11th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RYKKY stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 18,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,321. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates cafÃ© and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

