Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $72,888.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Safe has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001562 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 82% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 174.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 292.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

