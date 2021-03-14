Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 101.4% from the February 11th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.97. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,540. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $128.44. Safran has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $152.71.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

