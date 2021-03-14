Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $202.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $208.00.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price target on shares of Saia from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.08.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $218.75 on Wednesday. Saia has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $227.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

