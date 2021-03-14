SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $14,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $56.29 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,623.38 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.05.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIL shares. Truist lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $1,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,381 shares in the company, valued at $57,509,580.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,732.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

