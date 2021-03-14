Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $23,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,468.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TCDA stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.40. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tricida has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Tricida by 106.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Tricida by 300.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at $693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Tricida by 86.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,208,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 559,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Tricida during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.