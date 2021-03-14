Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,385 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 1,616.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet raised Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.