Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 975,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after buying an additional 334,245 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus upped their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.