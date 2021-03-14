Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Scholastic worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 26.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 160,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

SCHL opened at $31.30 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.