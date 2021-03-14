Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,324,516.40 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 33,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $2,324,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.48. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Schrödinger by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Schrödinger by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

