Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Decreased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,049,720 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 3.1% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $745,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,482,000 after buying an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after buying an additional 1,168,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after purchasing an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

