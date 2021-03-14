Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.16). Scientific Games reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMS. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,503,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,041 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,521,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,600,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

