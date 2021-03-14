Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after purchasing an additional 142,247 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,088,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,625,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.52.

ETSY opened at $221.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.60. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.19, for a total transaction of $852,267.99. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

