Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 41,544 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 145.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,544 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,306,000 after buying an additional 201,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Relx by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,714,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,289,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Relx by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,005,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,487,000 after purchasing an additional 162,576 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Relx by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 464,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 97,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Relx by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 251,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 30.25%.

RELX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

