Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 646,310 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,121,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 556,593 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $6,063,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,770.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 456,673 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nomura lowered shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

