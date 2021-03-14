Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in American Express by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,476,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP opened at $148.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.