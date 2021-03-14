Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 86.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,571 shares of company stock worth $7,475,657. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $321.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. OTR Global raised shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.32.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

