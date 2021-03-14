Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 637 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 21,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 107,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

