Scotiabank Increases Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target to $38.00

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.03.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

