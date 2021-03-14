Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Short Interest Down 46.2% in February

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the February 11th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Seaboard during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Seaboard during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Seaboard by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB traded up $3.12 on Friday, hitting $3,748.75. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. Seaboard has a 1-year low of $2,614.00 and a 1-year high of $3,945.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,212.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%.

Seaboard Company Profile

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

