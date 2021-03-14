Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.79

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.79 and last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 1242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James increased their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.68.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.