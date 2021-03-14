Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 453.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. S&P Equity Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. 1,081,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,624. Sealed Air has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 226.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $6,256,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 67.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.