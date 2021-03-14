Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

PVAC stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $277.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 507,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 206,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.