Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 56.6% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

SOMLY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $22.03. The company had a trading volume of 18,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,400. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95. Secom has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

