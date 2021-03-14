SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.04)-($0.02) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $134-136 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.78 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to -0.31–0.22 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $14.12 on Friday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.23 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SecureWorks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SecureWorks from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.86.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

