Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SGAMY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.58. Sega Sammy has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.45.

Get Sega Sammy alerts:

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $957.14 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Company Profile

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Sega Sammy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sega Sammy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.