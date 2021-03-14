Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Short Interest Down 59.7% in February

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the February 11th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SLSDF remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,406. Select Sands has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

